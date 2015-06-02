POWERWOLF: al lavoro sul settimo album

|
I tedeschi Powerwolf annunciano di aver dato il via ai lavori che porteranno alla pubblicazione del nuovo e settimo album della carriera, che uscirà nel 2018 per la Napalm Records. Il gruppo ha completato il songwriting del successore di Blessed & Possessed ed entrerà nei Fascination Street Studios a gennaio col produttore Jens Bogren (Arch Enemy, Amon Amarth, Kreator) per registrare il materiale.
Ecco le parole del chitarrista Matthew Greywolf:
"t feels exciting and spurring to have one of our alltime fave producers working with us on this adventure. Can't wait to record a truely epic new chapter of the metal mass - be forewarned!".
Maggiori dettagli saranno svelati prossimamente.