24/11/17
ALMANAC
Kingslayer

24/11/17
AETHERIAN
The Untamed Wilderness

24/11/17
DEEP AS OCEAN
Lost Hopes | Broken Mirrors

24/11/17
STRAY TRAIN
Blues From Hell

24/11/17
WILDNESS
Wildness

24/11/17
LOCH VOSTOK
Strife

24/11/17
TAAKE
Kong Vinter

24/11/17
HOUSTON
III

24/11/17
STARBLIND
Never Seen Again

24/11/17
SCORPIONS
Born To Touch Your Feelings

23/11/17
ULVER + STIAN WESTERHUS
QUIRINETTA - ROMA

24/11/17
ULVER + STIAN WESTERHUS
ALMAGIA' TRANSMISSIONS FESTIVAL - RAVENNA

24/11/17
DESPITE EXILE
VECCHIA SCUOLA PUB - PALAZZOLO (BS)

24/11/17
BLACK STAR RIDERS ----> ANNULLATO!
CIRCOLO COLONY - BRESCIA

24/11/17
6TH COUNTED MURDER + KALIAGE
THE ONE - CASSANO D'ADDA (MI)

24/11/17
UFOMAMMUT + GUESTS
EREMO CLUB - MOLFETTA (BA)

24/11/17
INDACO + MOUNTAINS OF THE SUN
COMUNITA' GIOVANILE - BUSTO ARSIZIO (VA)

24/11/17
SHAMELESS + TUFF
DEDOLOR - ROVELLASCA (CO)

25/11/17
THE MODERN AGE SLAVERY + DESPITE EXILE + AMBER TOWN
LA TENDA - MODENA

25/11/17
COUNCIL OF RATS + NIDO DI VESPE + MALLOY
CASEIFICIO LA ROSA - POVIGLIO (RE)
POWERWOLF: al lavoro sul settimo album
23/11/2017 - 17:09 (36 letture)

fasanez
Giovedì 23 Novembre 2017, 18.31.49
2
aaauuuuuuu!!!!!!.... bella notizia.
Metal Shock
Giovedì 23 Novembre 2017, 17.55.59
1
Il ritorno dei lupi.....
76
73
77
68
22/01/2017
Live Report
EPICA + POWERWOLF + BEYOND THE BLACK
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI) - 18/01/2017
 
