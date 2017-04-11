STIGE FEST: ecco gli orari d'esibizione del festival con Blasphemy, Possession e molti altri

Il prossimo 16 dicembre al Campus Industry Music
di Parma si terrà lo Stige Fest
, che come vi avevamo annunciato in precedenza vedrà come headliners i canadesi Blasphemy
.
Qui di seguito potrete leggere tutti i dettagli dell'evento con gli orari d'esibizione delle singole band.
16 dicembre 2017Stige Fest
@ Campus Industry Music
, Parma
Doors Open: 15:00Macabro Genocidio
15:20 - 16:00Hagzissa
16:20 - 17:00Uncreation
17:20 - 18:00Fides Inversa
18:20 - 19:00Mefitic
19:20 - 20:00Slaughter Messiah
20:20 - 21:10Possession
21:30 - 22:30One Tail One Head
22:50 - 23:50BLASPHEMY
00:10
After Party until 4:00 with Heavy Metal and Satan
Distro: Terror from Hell - Iron Tyrant - F.O.A.D.Evento Facebook
Tickets presale 30€ + ddp qui