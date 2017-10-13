TENGGER CAVALRY: svelati i dettagli del sesto disco

|
Il prossimo 23 febbraio la Napalm Records pubblicherà Cian Bi, il sesto disco dei cinesi Tengger Cavalry di cui potete vedere di seguito la tracklist del disco, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina:
1. And Darkness Continues
2. Cian-Bi (Fight Your Darkness)
3. Our Ancestors
4. Strength
5. Chasing My Horse
6. Electric Shaman
7. Ride into Grave and Glory (War Horse II)
8. Redefine
9. A Drop of the Blood, A Leap of the Faith
10. The Old War
11. One Tribe, Beyond Any Nation
12. Just Forgive
13. One-Track Mind
14. You and I, Under the Same Sky
15. Sitting In Circle