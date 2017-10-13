      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Tengger Cavalry
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

01/12/17
HAMMERFALL
Glory To The Brave - 20 Year Anniversary Edition

01/12/17
EISLEY/GOLDY
Blood, Guts And Games

01/12/17
DOMGARD
Ödelagt

01/12/17
JESS AND THE ANCIENT ONES
The Horse and Other Weird Tales

01/12/17
WARRIOR SOUL
Back On The Lash

01/12/17
VALDUR
Divine Cessation

01/12/17
SCARS OF SOLITUDE
Deformation

01/12/17
DEINONYCHUS
Ode To Acts Of Murder, Dystopia And Suicide

05/12/17
NEOCAESAR
11:11

08/12/17
ATROCITY
Masters of Darkness

CONCERTI

30/11/17
IN FLAMES + FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH + OF MICE AND MEN
TEATRO GEOX - PADOVA

30/11/17
ENSLAVED + ADIMIRON
CIRCOLO COLONY - BRESCIA

30/11/17
TESTAMENT + ANNIHILATOR + DEATH ANGEL
ESTRAGON - BOLOGNA

30/11/17
ALICE COOPER
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

30/11/17
NOVEMBERS DOOM + SHORES OF NULL + PLATEAU SIGMA
DAGDA LIVE CLUB - RETORBIDO (PV)

30/11/17
SHAMELESS + TUFF
GRINDHOUSE - PADOVA

01/12/17
SOLSTAFIR + MYRKUR + ARSTIDIR
LOCOMOTIV - BOLOGNA

01/12/17
IMPIETY + NECROWRETCH + GUEST
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

01/12/17
EPICA + VUUR + MYRATH
ESTRAGON - BOLOGNA

01/12/17
TESTAMENT + ANNIHILATOR + DEATH ANGEL
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)
TENGGER CAVALRY: svelati i dettagli del sesto disco
29/11/2017 - 23:30 (14 letture)

RECENSIONI
ALTRE NOTIZIE
29/11/2017 - 23:30
TENGGER CAVALRY: svelati i dettagli del sesto disco
13/10/2017 - 17:46
TENGGER CAVALRY: disponibile il lyric video di ''Ritual And Redemption''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
30/11/2017 - 00:39
CADAVERIA: a breve la ristampa di 'Far Away From Conformity'
30/11/2017 - 00:17
SONS OF APOLLO: a giugno in Italia per una data
30/11/2017 - 00:04
NAPALM DEATH: ascolta un brano inedito
29/11/2017 - 23:53
NORDJEVEL: annunciato il nuovo chitarrista
29/11/2017 - 23:43
DEINONYCHUS: online il video di 'For This I Silence You'
29/11/2017 - 18:53
OBITUARY: una data in Italia a marzo
29/11/2017 - 18:49
GRAVEN: nuovo EP nel 2018
29/11/2017 - 18:44
MACHINE HEAD: guarda il live video di 'Now We Die' dal bonus DVD del nuovo disco
29/11/2017 - 18:41
MORBID ANGEL: nuovo brano ascoltabile in streaming
29/11/2017 - 17:29
MAMMOTH GRINDER: a gennaio il nuovo disco, ascolta un brano
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     