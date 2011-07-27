WHITE WIZZARD: 'Infernal Overdrive' uscirà a gennaio

|
I White Wizzard, formazione heavy metal statunitense, annunciano che il loro nuovo album dal titolo Infernal Overdrive sarà disponibile sul mercato a partire dal 12 gennaio, sia in formato CD che in vinile. Ecco di seguito la tracklist e il comunicato della band, nonché il lyric video dell'estratto Storm the Shores:
1) Infernal Overdrive
2) Storm the Shores
3) Pretty May
4) Chasing Dragons
5) Voyage of the Wolf Raiders
6) Critical Mass
7) Cocoon
8) Metamorphosis
9) The Illusions Tears
"We’re very excited to FINALLY release the official artwork and title for our new album, Infernal Overdrive. Despite madness and delays we’ve persevered through hard work and determination and this album has finally come to be. This is, in everyone’s opinion, a special album and what we feel is our best work to date. It has a lot of dynamics and amazing vocals by Wyatt with stunning lead guitar by James J. LaRue".