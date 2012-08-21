REBELLION: a gennaio il nuovo album

|
La formazione power metal tedesca dei Rebellion pubblicherà il 26 gennaio per la Massacre Records il nuovo album della carriera, dal titolo A Tragedy In Steel Part II: Shakespeare's King Lear. Il lavoro è stato prodotto da Tomi Göttlich e Oliver Geibig, il quale ha curato anche il missaggio e la masterizzazione presso i Tonetown Music Studio.
Di lato è riportata la copertina del disco, realizzata da Björn Goosses di Killustrations (Kataklysm, The Very End, Sodom, Hackneyed). Ecco di seguito la tracklist:
1. A Fool's Tale
02. Dowerless Daughter
03. Thankless Child
04. Stand Up For Bastards
05. Storm And Tempest
06. Demons Of Madness
07. The Mad Shall Lead The Blind
08. Black Is The World
09. Battle Song
10. Blood Against Blood
11. Truth Shall Prevail
12. Farewell