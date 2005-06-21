WACKEN OPEN AIR: annunciati altri due nomi

|
L'organizzazione del Wacken Open Air ha aggiunto oggi altri due nomi al già consistente bill dell'edizione 2018, prevista dal 2 al 4 agosto.
Attic e Nails si vanno infatti ad aggiungere al programm, così aggiornato:
Amaranthe
Amorphis
Arch Enemy
Attic
Bannkreis
Behemoth
Belphegor
Children of Bodom
Deserted Fear
Die Apokalyptischen Reiter
Dimmu Borgir
Dirkschneider
Doro
Enslaved
Epica
Firewind
In Extremo
Judas Priest
Knorkator
Mantar
Nails
Night Demon
Nightwish
Running Wild
Samael
Sepultura
Vince Neil
W.A.R.
Walking Dead on Broadway
Watain