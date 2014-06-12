JOHN 5: a gennaio uscirà il nuovo live album

|
Durante una recente intervista, John 5 ha dichiarato di essere pronto a far uscire il nuovo live album (il primo insieme ai The Creatures), che vedrà pubblicazione ufficiale il prossimo 25 gennaio 2018.
Il disco live sarà disponibile in diverse versioni: doppio LP colorato e CD, oltre che ovviamente in formato digitale.
Di seguito potrete leggere la tracklist.
Guitars, Tits And Monsters
Flight Of The Vulcan Kelly
Six Hundred And Sixty Six Pickers In Hell, CA
Here’s To The Crazy Ones
This Is My Rifle
Jiffy Jam
Hall Haw
Season Of The Witch
The Nightmare Unravels
Portrait Of Sydney Sloan
Triple D
Black Grass Plague
Behind The Nut Love
Making Monsters
Beat It
Now Fear This
Medley