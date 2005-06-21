      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Wacken 2018
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

05/12/17
NEOCAESAR
11:11

08/12/17
MASTER / DEHUMAN
Decay into Inferior Conditions

08/12/17
SCHWARZER ENGEL
Sinnflut

08/12/17
THE ATOMIC BITCHWAX
Force Field

08/12/17
CORONATUS
Secrets of Nature

08/12/17
WILDESTARR
Beyond The Rain

08/12/17
DIABLO SWING ORCHESTRA
Pacifisticuffs

08/12/17
ATROCITY
Masters of Darkness

08/12/17
PALE HORSEMAN
The Fourth Seal

08/12/17
AESTHETICA
Sonorous Æon

CONCERTI

05/12/17
MAX & IGGOR CAVALERA + OVERKILL + INSOMNIUM + GUEST
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

06/12/17
INSANITY ALERT
LIGERA - MILANO

07/12/17
HIM
ALCATRAZ - MILANO

07/12/17
DECLAPIDE + ANYWAY YOU LOSE
THE ONE - CASSANO D'ADDA (MI)

07/12/17
MICHAEL ANGELO BATIO & BLACK HORNETS
SACRA BIRRA - SANT'AMBROGIO (TO)

07/12/17
INSANITY ALERT
LIGGIA - GENOVA

08/12/17
ARCHGOAT + BAPHOMET'S BLOOD + GUEST
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

08/12/17
XANDRIA (ANNULLATO! )
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

08/12/17
MINDFEELS + SOUL SELLER
NED KELLY AUSTRALIAN PUB - VIGLIANO BIELLESE (BI)

08/12/17
MICHAEL ANGELO BATIO & BLACK HORNETS
BLUE ROSE CLUB - BRESSO (MI)
WACKEN OPEN AIR: nuove aggiunte al bill
05/12/2017 - 01:06 (22 letture)

ARTICOLI
17/08/2011
Live Report
WACKEN OPEN AIR
Day 3, 06/08/2011
17/08/2011
Live Report
WACKEN OPEN AIR
Day 2, 05/08/2011
15/08/2011
Live Report
WACKEN OPEN AIR
Day 1, 04/08/2011
14/08/2011
Live Report
WACKEN OPEN AIR
A.D. 2011, l'aria del festival
30/08/2010
Live Report
WACKEN OPEN AIR
A.D. 2010, seconda parte
18/08/2010
Live Report
WACKEN OPEN AIR
A.D. 2010, prima parte
21/06/2005
Articolo
WACKEN OPEN AIR 2005
Lo speciale
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
05/12/2017 - 01:06
WACKEN OPEN AIR: nuove aggiunte al bill
02/12/2017 - 13:21
WACKEN OPEN AIR: annunciati altri due nomi
01/12/2017 - 14:36
WACKEN OPEN AIR: aggiunti Enslaved e Die Apokalyptischen Reiter
06/08/2017 - 16:32
WACKEN OPEN AIR: annunciati i primi nomi dell'edizione 2018
16/04/2017 - 11:40
ACCEPT: ad agosto il nuovo disco e uno show speciale al Wacken Open Air
24/12/2016 - 11:01
WACKEN OPEN AIR: dentro Alice Cooper, Megadeth e Flotsam and Jetsam
23/12/2016 - 11:04
WACKEN OPEN AIR: aggiunti i Katatonia e altri tre gruppi
22/12/2016 - 13:41
WACKEN OPEN AIR: ecco altri tre gruppi confermati
21/12/2016 - 07:09
WACKEN OPEN AIR: aggiunti altri tre gruppi
20/12/2016 - 11:07
WACKEN OPEN AIR: dentro Morbid Angel, Sanctuary e Beyond The Black
ULTIME NOTIZIE
05/12/2017 - 01:50
BLOODBATH: a gennaio in studio per il nuovo disco
05/12/2017 - 01:37
SUMMER BREEZE: annunciate altre cinque band
05/12/2017 - 00:52
FU MANCHU: a febbraio il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli
05/12/2017 - 00:39
BULLET FOR MY VALENTINE: ufficializzato il nuovo batterista
04/12/2017 - 22:41
JOHN 5: a gennaio uscirà il nuovo live album
04/12/2017 - 22:26
MEGAHERZ: svelati i dettagli del nuovo album
04/12/2017 - 22:17
COLONY SUMMER FEST: confermati i Carphathian Forest
04/12/2017 - 18:13
CIRCLE OF SILENCE: il nuovo disco uscirà ad aprile 2018
04/12/2017 - 18:09
MIKE LEPOND`S SILENT ASSASSINS: a gennaio il nuovo disco
04/12/2017 - 18:03
LINKIN PARK: disponibile Crawling dal nuovo live
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     