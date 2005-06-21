WACKEN OPEN AIR: nuove aggiunte al bill

|
Giornate ricche di annunci per il Wacken Open Air: l'organizzazione del festival tedesco ha, infatti, annunciato recentemente la presenza di Diablo Blvd, Korpiklaani, Long Distance Calling, Oomph!, Riot V, The Charm The Fury e Vallenfyre nel bill, che si va così ad aggiornare:
Amaranthe
Amorphis
Arch Enemy
Attic
Bannkreis
Behemoth
Belphegor
Children of Bodom
Deserted Fear
Diablo Blvd
Die Apokalyptischen Reiter
Dimmu Borgir
Dirkschneider
Doro
Enslaved
Epica
Firewind
In Extremo
Judas Priest
Knorkator
Korpiklaani
Long Distance Calling
Mantar
Nails
Night Demon
Nightwish
Oomph!
Riot V
Running Wild
Samael
Sepultura
The Charm The Fury
Vallenfyre
Vince Neil
W.A.R.
Walking Dead on Broadway
Watain