WHITESNAKE: a gennaio in arrivo 'The Purple Tour (Live)'
07/12/2017 - 09:50 (27 letture)

Rob Fleming
Giovedì 7 Dicembre 2017, 10.38.19
1
Lo prenderò, forse, solo quando andrà in super offerta. Per puro spirito completista.
ARTICOLI
16/07/2016
Live Report
WHITESNAKE + HARDCORE SUPERSTAR
Pistoia Blues, Piazza Duomo (PT), 15/07/2016
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
07/12/2017 - 09:50
WHITESNAKE: a gennaio in arrivo 'The Purple Tour (Live)'
29/03/2016 - 22:08
WHITESNAKE: svelati i guest delle due date italiane
20/02/2016 - 15:23
TSUNAMI EDIZIONI: in arrivo le biografie di Whitesnake e Mike Patton
25/01/2016 - 10:53
WHITESNAKE: due date in Italia a luglio
24/12/2015 - 10:13
WACKEN OPEN AIR: dentro Motorhead, Whitesnake e Twisted Sister
25/11/2015 - 10:35
WHITESNAKE: guarda il nuovo video
17/11/2015 - 09:56
WHITESNAKE: tutto esaurito per la data italiana
05/05/2015 - 16:02
WHITESNAKE: il video del brano 'Soldier of Fortune'
17/04/2015 - 15:07
WHITESNAKE: Michele Luppi è il nuovo tastierista
15/04/2015 - 10:31
WHITESNAKE: una data in Italia a novembre
