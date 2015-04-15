WHITESNAKE: a gennaio in arrivo 'The Purple Tour (Live)'

|
Il prossimo 19 gennaio i Whitesnake pubblicheranno The Purple Tour (Live), nuovo live album della band di David Coverdale, registrato durante il tour di supporto a The Purple Album.
Il live sarà disponibile in formato CD/DVD, CD/Blu-ray, doppio LP, CD e digitale, ecco di seguito le tracklist:
CD/DVD and CD/Blu-ray track listing:
01. Burn
02. Bad Boys
03. Love Ain't No Stranger
04. The Gypsy
05. Give Me All Your Love
06. Ain't No Love In The Heart Of The City
07. Mistreated
08. You Fool No One
09. Soldier Of Fortune
10. Is This Love
11. Fool For Your Loving
12. Here I Go Again
13. Still Of The Night
DVD/Blu-ray Contents:
Concert Video in 5.1 and Stereo
* "Burn" - Music Video
* Band Interviews
Bonus 5.1 High Resolution Live Audio:
* You Keep On Moving
* Lay Down Stay Down
* Lotsanotes
* Stormbringer
03. You Keep On Moving - LP Bonus Track