WACKEN OPEN AIR: ufficializzati altri quattro gruppi

Nuovo quadruplo annuncio per l'organizzazione del Wacken Open Air: Betontod, Fro-Tee Slips, Hatebreed e Rogers si vanno ad aggiungere al già corposo bill del festival tedesco previsto dal 2 al 4 agosto:
Amaranthe
Amorphis
Arch Enemy
Attic
Bannkreis
Behemoth
Belphegor
Betontod
Blues Pills
Children of Bodom
Converge
Deserted Fear
Diablo Blvd
Die Apokalyptischen Reiter
Dimmu Borgir
Dirkschneider
Doro
Enslaved
Epica
Firewind
Fro-Tee Slips
Gaahls Wyrd
Hatebreed
In Extremo
In Flames
Judas Priest
Knorkator
Korpiklaani
Long Distance Calling
Mantar
Nails
Night Demon
Nightwish
Oomph!
Riot V
Rogers
Running Wild
Samael
Sepultura
The Charm The Fury
Vallenfyre
Vince Neil
W.A.R.
Walking Dead on Broadway
Watain