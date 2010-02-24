BURN: insieme ai Gust per una data a Milano

|
I newyorkesi Burn hanno annunciato il loro nuovo tour europeo al fianco degli svedesi Gust e tra le tappe previste, ce ne sarà anche una in Italia.
E' fissato, infatti, al 21 marzo 2018 l'unico concerto italiano che si terrà presso il Circolo Magnolia di Segrate, Milano, durante il quale i Burn presenteranno i brani del loro ultimo disco, Do or Die.
03/07 Koln, GER – MTC
03/08 London, UK – Underworld
03/09 Arnhem, NET – Willemeen
03/10 Hamburg, GER – Hafenklang
03/11 Oslo, NOR – Revolver
03/12 Copenhagen, DEN – Underwerket
03/13 Leipzig, GER – Naumanns
03/14 Hannover, GER – Faust
03/15 Berlin, GER – Cassiopeia
03/16 Warsaw, POL – Poglos
03/17 Prague, CZE – 007
03/18 Nurnberg, GER – Roter Salon
03/19 Budapest, HUN – Durer Kert
03/20 Vienna, AUT – Arena
03/21 Segrate, ITA – Circolo Magnolia
03/22 Munich, GER – Feierwerk
03/23 Karlsruhe, GER – Stadtmitte