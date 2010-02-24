      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
locandina del tour
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

09/12/17
MINDPATROL
Vulture City

09/12/17
METALSTEEL
Beyond the Stars

09/12/17
NOCTURNAL GRAVES
Satan`s Cross

11/12/17
VEXOVOID
Call of The Starforger

14/12/17
HAMKA
Multiversal

15/12/17
L`ALBA DI NUOVO
L`Alba di Nuovo

15/12/17
MATERDEA
A Rose for Egeria - Deluxe Edition

15/12/17
DIRGE
Alma | Baltica

15/12/17
DSEASE
Rotten Dreams

15/12/17
NEIGE MORTE
Trinnt

CONCERTI

09/12/17
GBH + GUEST TBA
THE CAGE - LIVORNO

09/12/17
UFOMAMMUT + GUESTS
CIRCOLO COLONY - BRESCIA

09/12/17
CLAUDIO SIMONETTI`S GOBLIN + ARCHGOAT + LECTERN + GUESTS
KARISMA - FOGGIA

09/12/17
DESPITE EXILE + GUESTS
ARGO 16 - MARGHERA (VE)

09/12/17
DELFINO BORCHIATO WINTER FEST
TIKITAKA VILLAGE - FRANCAVILLA (CH)

09/12/17
XANDRIA (ANNULLATO! )
ARCI TOM - MANTOVA

09/12/17
TYRANT + ALABAMA SHUFFLE
LA BEATA QUARTINA DELL'ALABAMA ROCK PUB - MILANO

09/12/17
MARTHYRIUM + NECROMUTILATOR + GORRCH
SOTTOSOPRA PUB - TREGNAGO (VR)

09/12/17
RIOT V + ROSAE CRUCIS + VULTURES VENGEANCE
JAILBREAK LIVE CLUB - ROMA

09/12/17
INSANITY ALERT
OLD WEST CLUB - MERANO
BURN: insieme ai Gust per una data a Milano
09/12/2017 - 16:19 (40 letture)

ARTICOLI
17/08/2016
Live Report
METAL CHURCH + SKANNERS + WHITE SKULL + BURNING BLACK
Phenomenon, Fontaneto d'Agogna (NO), 10/08/2016
16/05/2014
Live Report
RECKLESS LOVE + BURNING BLACK + LIPSTICK + WICKED STARRR
Traffic Live Club, Roma, 09/05/2014
08/05/2013
Intervista
AS THEY BURN
Vita, Baguettes & Breakdown
10/12/2011
Live Report
KARMA TO BURN + CAMION
Sinister Noise, Roma, 04/12/2011
12/04/2011
Live Report
ELVENKING + FOLKSTONE + BURNING BLACK
People Club, 09/04/2011, Vicenza
06/03/2010
Live Report
LAMB OF GOD + JOB FOR A COWBOY + AUGUST BURNS RED + BETWEEN THE BURIED AND ME
Alpheus, Roma, 24/02/2010
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
09/12/2017 - 16:19
BURN: insieme ai Gust per una data a Milano
12/11/2017 - 13:57
SILENT THEORY: ecco il video di 'Watch me Burn'
08/10/2017 - 09:57
AUGUST BURNS RED: tutto il nuovo disco ascoltabile in streaming
05/10/2017 - 10:30
AUGUST BURNS RED: in streaming un nuovo brano
17/09/2017 - 09:45
AUGUST BURNS RED: ascolta un nuovo brano
05/09/2017 - 23:13
INTEGRITY: ecco il video di 'Burning Beneath The Devils Cross'
04/09/2017 - 18:36
JACK STARR`S BURNING STAR: guarda un nuovo lyric video
29/08/2017 - 15:33
BABYLON A.D.: guarda il video di ''Crash and burn''
13/08/2017 - 18:32
JACK STARR`S BURNING STARR: ecco il video di 'Hero'
28/07/2017 - 07:01
AUGUST BURNS RED: ad ottobre il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli ed un video
ULTIME NOTIZIE
09/12/2017 - 16:12
DAMNATION DEFACED: ascolta la nuova ''The Key To Your Voice''
09/12/2017 - 11:42
HEADCRASHER: il lyric video di 'In Our Times'
09/12/2017 - 11:34
WORSTENEMY: ascolta un brano dal nuovo album 'Deception'
09/12/2017 - 11:28
FEED THE RHINO: i dettagli di 'The Silence' in uscita a febbraio
09/12/2017 - 11:24
DIRGE: tutto il nuovo EP in streaming
09/12/2017 - 11:14
FORMALIST: a febbraio il debutto, ecco il trailer
09/12/2017 - 11:09
BUNE: ecco il video di 'La Fine'
09/12/2017 - 11:01
THE RAZ: debuttano a febbraio per la Rockshots Records
09/12/2017 - 00:25
SUMMER BREEZE: dentro J.B.O. e Toxic Holocaust
09/12/2017 - 00:16
WACKEN OPEN AIR: tre nuove aggiunte al programma
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     