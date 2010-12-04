MONSTER MAGNET: nuovo album a marzo, ecco i dettagli

|
Dave Wyndorf e i suoi Monster Magnet annunciano la pubblicazione del nuovo e undicesimo album: Mindfucker, questo il titolo del disco, sarà disponibile sul mercato a partire dal 23 marzo via Napalm Records.
Ecco di lato la copertina del lavoro, mentre di seguito sono riportate le parole del frontman e la tracklist.
"MINDFUCKER is a fuzzed out, headbangin’ celebration of hard rock and 21st century paranoia. Ten fuel injected, nitro burning tracks of fiery rock ’n roll and garage psych madness, all done Monster Magnet style. It’s also an album that gets right to the point: the world is out of it’s fucking mind and I’m livin’ it….for better or worse. It’s simple, really. In these crazy times I’ve been wanting to just drive my car at 100 miles per hour and howl, you know what I mean? So I wrote songs I can do that with. And with lyrics that don’t deny the times we’re living in. Feels good, feels right. Rock is alive, baby".
Tracklist:
1. Rocket Freak
2. Soul
3. Mindfucker
4. I'm God
5. Drowning
6. Ejection
7. Want Some
8. Brainwashed
9. All Day Midnight
10. When The Hammer Comes Down