TRAGUL: ascolta il quarto singolo del supergruppo

E' stato reso oggi noto il quarto singolo realizzato dal supergruppo Tragul, formatosi nel 2016 da membri di Blind Guardian, Rhapsody of Fire, Flotsam And Jetsam, Diabulus In Musica e Pergana.
Il brano in questione si intitola The Tree Of Life e nel player sottostante potete vederne il video.
Formazione:
Zuberoa Aznárez (Vocals) - Diabulus In Musica
Adrian Benegas (Keyboards) - Pergana
Steve Conley (Guitars) - Flotsam And Jetsam
Oliver Holzwarth (Bass) - Blind Guardian, Tarja
Alex Holzwarth (Drums) - Rhapsody, Serious Black