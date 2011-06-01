|
16/12/17
JOHN DALLAS + GUESTS
ALCHEMICA MUSIC CLUB - BOLOGNA
HELLFEST: ufficializzato il bill dell'edizione 2018
13/12/2017 - 14:35 (103 letture)
Dopo i primi annunci delle settimane passate, l'organizzazione dell'Hellfest ha ufficializzato oggi buona parte del bill dell'edizione 2018, prevista dal 22 al 24 giugno 2018 e che risulta sold out.
Avenged Sevenfold
Iron Maiden
Judas Priest
Hollywood Vampires
Deftones
Marilyn Manson
Alice In Chains
Nightwish
Limp Bizkit
A Perfect Circle
Megadeth
Parkway Drive
Stone Sour
Bullet For My Valentine
Body Count
Pleymo
Steven Wilson
Europe
Jonathan Davis
Joan Jett And The Blackhearts
Accept
Tremonti
Arch Enemy
Meshuggah
Converge
Killswitch Engage
Asking Alexandria
Powerflo
In This Moment
Shinedown
Rose Tattoo
Iced Earth
Primal Fear
Orden Ogan
Sons Of Apollo
Tesseract
Rise Of The Northstar
Stray From The Path
Eskimo Callboy
Feed The Rhino
The Chris Slade Timeline
Toseland
Electric Mary
The Raven Age
Savage Messiah
Bukowski
Black Bomb A
Malemort
Tremplin "Voice of Hell"
Dimmu Borgir
Satyricon
Watain
Children of Bodom
Therion
Exodus
Carpenter Brut
At The Gates
Carnivore A.D.
Demolition Hammer
Exhorder
Nile
Suffocation
Kataklysm
Ensiferum
Amorphis
Origin
Septicflesh
Akercocke
Solstafir
Enslaved
Memoriam
Batushka
Arkona
Mysticum
Saor
Heilung
Manegarm
Oranssi Pazuzu
Nordjevel
Psykup
Benighted
Exumer
Rotten Sound
Misanthrope
Demilich
The Lurking Fear
Crisix
Bloodshot Dawn
The Walcking Dead Orchestra
Drakwald
Hexecutor
Malkavian
Young And In The Way
Schammasch
Mispyrming
The Great Old Ones
Au-Dessus
Hantaoma
Darkenhold
Cainan Dawn
Pensées Nocturnes
Plebeian Grandstand
Rise Against
The Hellacopters
Bad Religion
Turbonegro
Neurosis
Dead Cross
Corrosion Of Conformity
Hatebreed
Cro-Mags
Orange Goblin
Dalek
HO99O9
Zeal And Ardor
Nebula
Church Of Misery
Baroness
Madball
7 Seconds
Terror
Gluecifer
Backyard Babies
Uncommonmenfrommars
Burning Heads
Les Sheriff
The Bronx
Amenra
Eyehategod
Crowbar
Modern Life Is War
Knocked Loose
Turnstile
Get the Shot
Incendiary
Spermbirds
Hard-ons
Seven Hate
Lords Of Altamont
Grave Pleasures
The Good The Bad And The Zugly
Bunkum
Pogo Car Crash Control
Bongzilla
1000mods
Monolord
Warning
Dopethrone
Sons Of Otis
Black Rainbows
Fange
Jessica93
The Texas Chainsaw Dust Lovers
