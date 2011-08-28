|
SUMMER BREEZE: aggiunti Amaranthe e The Black Dahlia Murder
16/12/2017 - 07:17 (41 letture)
Amaranthe e The Black Dahlia Murder sono i due nuovi annunci giornalieri dell'organizzazione del nomeSummer Breeze.
Ecco il programma del festival aggiornato:
Alestorm
Amaranthe
Annisokay
At The Gates
Backyard Babies
Bannkreis
Beartooth
Behemoth
Bloodbath
Broken Teeth
Cannibal Corpse
Die Apokalyptischen Reiter
Dirkschneider
Eisbrecher
Goatwhore
Jasta
J.B.O.
Kadavar
Korpiklaani
Misery Index
Mr. Hurley & Die Pulveraffen
Obscura
Origin
Solstafir
Tankard
The Black Dahlia Murder
Toxic Holocaust
Wolfheart
