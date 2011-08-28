|
SUMMER BREEZE: confermati i Metal Allegiance e gli Schandmaul
20/12/2017 - 09:57 (16 letture)
Tramite l'annuncio odierno dello staff del Summer Breeze sono stati svelati altri due gruppi che parteciperanno alla prossima edizione del festival: si tratta del supergruppo statunitense Metal Allegiance e degli Schandmaul.
Ecco il bill aggiornato:
Alestorm
Amaranthe
Annisokay
At The Gates
Backyard Babies
Bannkreis
Beartooth
Behemoth
Bloodbath
Broken Teeth
Cannibal Corpse
Die Apokalyptischen Reiter
Dirkschneider
Eisbrecher
Eskimo Callboy
Goatwhore
Jasta
J.B.O.
Kadavar
Kataklysm
Korpiklaani
Metal Allegiance
Misery Index
Mr. Hurley & Die Pulveraffen
Obscura
Orange Goblin
Orden Ogan
Origin
Saltatio Mortis
Schandmaul
Solstafir
Tankard
The Black Dahlia Murder
Toxic Holocaust
Wolfheart
