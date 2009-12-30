MARCO MENDOZA: 'Viva La Rock' uscirà a marzo

|
Uscirà il 2 marzo tramite la Mighty Music Viva La Rock, nuovo album del bassista Marco Mendoza. Il disco, che sarà disponibile nei formati CD, LP e digitale, è stato registrato a Copenhagen insieme a Soren Andersen (Glenn Hughes, Mike Tramp, Electric Guitars). Il 19 gennaio, inoltre, l'artista pubblicherà la title track come singolo apripista dell'album, con un relativo videoclip.
Ecco le parole dell'artista in merito al nuovo lavoro:
"I am really excited about the release of this album. It will be my first collection of new songs in seven years! I have been extremely busy with The Dead Daisies since 2013 so when the opportunity to get some new music together came along, I jumped at it! I hope you guys have as much fun listening to it as I did recording it!".
In concomitanza con la pubblicazione di Viva La Rock, Marco Mendoza partirà per una tournée europea di supporto al disco. Queste le date per ora confermate:
17.2. GER-Schwerin, Speicher
24.2 DK-Copenhagen, Halmtorvet 9
09.3. GER-Bückeburg, Schraub-Bar
10.3. GER-Isernhagen, Bluesgarage
13.3. GER-Hamburg, Hardrock Café
14.3. GER-Düsseldorf, Pitcher
16.3. GER-Viersen, Rockschicht