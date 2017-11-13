CORELEONI: ecco il video di 'Walk On Water'

|
Quello che vedete di seguito è il video di Walk On Water, brano del progetto Coreleoni che farà parte di The Greatest Hits - Part 1, il disco di debutto della band di Leo Leoni e Ronnie Romero che sarà pubblicato il 23 febbraio dalla Frontiers Music.
Ecco di seguito la tracklist, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina:
01. Il Padrino
02. Firedance
03. Downtown
04. Higher
05. Get It While You Can
06. In The Name
07. Let It Be
08. All I Care For
09. Walk On Water
10. Here Comes The Heat
11. Tell No Lies
12. Ride On
13. Anytime Anywhere
14. El Traidor (bonus track; CD edition only)