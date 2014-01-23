LABYRINTHUS NOCTIS: in arrivo il terzo disco

|
Il terzo album dei Labyrinthus Noctis, band italiana dedita al progressive gothic doom, che vedrà la luce nei primi mesi del 2018, sarà intitolato Opting for the Quasi-Steady State Cosmology. Il lavoro sarà composto da tredici canzoni e durerà complessivamente circa settantanove minuti. Sarà inclusa inoltre la cover di un brano reso noto dalla celebre interpretazione di Mia Martini, Padre Davvero.
Ecco la tracklist, suddivisa in tre capitoli:
CONFERENCE 1: DISCUSSION AND CONTROVERSIES IN THE LIGHT OF FURTHER X-RAY OBSERVATION
1 Reaching The Last Scattering Surface
2 Cygnus X-1
- walking throug the sounds of Miranda
3 M E L A N C H O L I A
- a gaze over the rings of Saturn
4 Negentropy
5 Lament Of Melusine
CONFERENCE 2: DARK ENERGY EQUATION-OF-STATE (EOS) AND ITS APPLICATIONS
6 Linear A
7 Kosmonaut Vladimir Komarov
8 Amborella Trichopoda
- landing on Neptune again
9 Noctis Labyrinthus
CONFERENCE 3: FROM HYPERSPACE TO MULTI MESSENGER ASTRONOMY
10 Hydrocarbon Lakes
- Io rising
11 Kiss The Scorpion, or The Ballade Of Lilith And Mars
12 Wings Of Honneamise
- the tale of Jupiter resound
13 Padre Davvero