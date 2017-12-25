FALSE FLAG: tutto il nuovo EP in streaming

|
E' ora disponibile su SoundCloud il nuovo EP omonimo dei False Flag, composto da tre tracce. Trovate il player in fondo alla notizia.
Ecco le parole del chitarrista Shaunak in merito al disco:
"The songs on this EP are reflections on alienation- ideological, societal and existential. The words here are informed by the experiences I've had during what proved to be the most difficult and crucial years of my intellectual,ideological and personal growth. It's not difficult to see that they are also informed by ideas of albert camus and the Frankfurt school. While, Unbroken was composed around the words written by a very dear friend of mine".