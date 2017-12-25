SAINTED SINNERS: nuovo album a febbraio, ecco i primi dettagli

|
I tedeschi Sainted Sinners hanno recentemente annunciato che il loro nuovo album uscirà il prossimo anno, nello specifico il 16 febbraio, per l'etichetta El Puerto Records. Il disco, successore del lavoro omonimo uscito quest'anno, si intitolerà Back With a Vengeance e presenterà la copertina riportata a sinistra.
Ecco le parole della band in merito alle influenze musicali rintracciabili nell'album:
"We were aiming for a more guitar heavy approach this time and also a warmer, more ballsy sound. This time we already knew where to go. You definitely can hear my huge Van Halen & Randy Rhoads influences more than on the previous one. But it also has that Deep Purple touch, even with less keyboards this time. In other songs you definitely hear a Rainbow & Dio influence...and it goes on and on. These influences are totally natural and are not planned. So we just go with the flow and that's 'the essence of Rock 'n Roll' for us".