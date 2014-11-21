DEVILMENT: si separano dalla tastierista

|
I Devilment hanno annunciato la separazione dalla loro tastierista Lauren Francis, avvenuta in maniera del tutto amichevole e per via di nuovi impegni di vita di Lauren, che le impedirebbero di dedicarsi completamente alla band.
Al momento non è stato annunciato nessun sostituto, anche se il processo di scrittura del nuovo album sarebbe già in corso e sono in programma date per l'estate 2018.
Restiamo in attesa di ricevere aggiornamenti, di seguito potrete leggere il comunicato integrale di Lauren.
"I apologise if I haven't replied to some messages. I thought it was better to address everyone together and I didn't want to do that just before Christmas!
Being a part of Devilment has been a crazy adventure and one which I never could have predicted for myself. As many of you know, I didn’t come from a metal background, so it was a totally new and exciting experience for me. The sense of community within the metal scene is one which I had never really seen before and it’s been very humbling to have been embraced and accepted.
I have read through much of the feedback that we have received on youtube and social media, as well as speaking to fans at gigs about their favourite tracks. It’s a wonderful feeling to know that so many of you have connected with our music and felt inspired by it.
This year my life has begun taking a different shape and as much as I love the band, I am unable to commit the same level of energy and drive that it demands and deserves. So it is with great sadness that I am announcing my decision to leave Devilment.
I’m so sorry to anyone who feels disappointed by this, but I know that the band will find an amazing replacement and keep creating awesome music. I wanted to thank you all for your unwavering support and enthusiasm for the band and for my part in it.
Lots of love,
Lauren"