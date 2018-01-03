DRUID LORD: ecco un estratto dal prossimo album

|
La formazione doom/death metal dei Druid Lord presenta ora in streaming Night Gallery, brano estratto dal prossimo album Grotesque Offerings in uscita il 19 gennaio per la Hells Headbangers.
Ecco di lato la copertina del disco, mentre di seguito sono riportati il singolo e la tracklist:
1. House of Dripping Gore
2. Night Gallery
3. Spells of the Necromancer
4. Evil That Haunts This Ground
5. Black Candle Seance
6. Creature Feature
7. Into the Crypts
8. Murderous Mr. Hyde
9. Last Drop of Blood
10. Final Resting Place