05/01/18
VHORTHAX
Nether Darkness

05/01/18
WATAIN
Trident Wolf Eclipse

05/01/18
SUMMONING
With Doom We Come

05/01/18
SINISTRO
Sangue Cássia

05/01/18
MAGICK TOUCH
Blades, Chains, Whips & Fire

12/01/18
GREYFELL
Horsepower

12/01/18
TRESPASS
Footprints in the Rock

12/01/18
KAYLETH
Colossus

12/01/18
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY
No Cross No Crown

12/01/18
GREYFELL
Horsepower

CONCERTI

05/01/18
BACK IN DARKNESS VOL.2
SUNSET GARDEN - LAINATE (MI)

06/01/18
RAGE + FIREWIND + SONDAG
LEGEND CLUB - MILANO

06/01/18
CROMADURA + STONEDRIFT
FUORI PORTA PUB - CAPPELLA DI CASALMAGGIORE (CR)

06/01/18
MORTUARY DRAPE + ENTIRETY + KHEPHRA
COMUNITA' GIOVANILE - BUSTO ARSIZIO (VA)

10/01/18
SEPTICFLESH + INQUISITION + HIEROPHANT
ALCHEMICA CLUB - BOLOGNA

11/01/18
SEPTICFLESH + INQUISITION
CIRCOLO COLONY - BRESCIA

11/01/18
NIFELHEIM + VIOLENTOR
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

11/01/18
HIEROPHANT
ARCI DALLO' - CASTIGLIONE DELLE STIVIERE (MN)

12/01/18
NIFELHEIM + VIOLENTOR
CIRCUS CLUB - SCANDICCI (FI)

12/01/18
HIEROPHANT
MAGAZZINO SUL PO - TORINO
DRUID LORD: ecco un estratto dal prossimo album
04/01/2018 - 11:21 (40 letture)

04/01/2018 - 17:09
JINJER: a febbraio la ristampa di 'Cloud Factory', ecco il nuovo lyric video
04/01/2018 - 11:50
KALEDON: tre date in Italia a marzo
04/01/2018 - 11:36
SELF ESTEEM: il 12 gennaio a Padova
04/01/2018 - 11:27
HITWOOD: online il singolo 'Apocalyptic Omen'
04/01/2018 - 11:14
CLAMFIGHT: ascolta il singolo 'Echoes in Stone'
03/01/2018 - 22:23
SHINING (SWE): tutto il nuovo disco in streaming
03/01/2018 - 20:22
KXM: iniziati i lavori sul nuovo disco
03/01/2018 - 19:11
FLESH HOARDER: firmano per la Comatose Music
03/01/2018 - 18:57
VISIGOTH: svelati i dettagli ed un brano del secondo disco
03/01/2018 - 18:38
W.E.T.: a marzo il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli ed un brano
 
