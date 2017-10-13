TENGGER CAVALRY: disponibile il video di ''Cian Bi (Fight Your Darkness)''

|
I mongolo-statunitensi folk metallers Tengger Cavalry hanno reso disponibile, tramite il canale YouTube della Napalm Records, il video di Cian Bi (Fight Your Darkness). Il brano è stato scelto come primo singolo del loro prossimo album, Cian Bi, in uscita il 23 febbraio.
Di seguito potete trovare anche la tracklist dell'album.
Tracklist:
01. And Darkness Continues
02. Cian Bi (Fight Your Darkness)
03. Our Ancestors
04. Strenght
05. Chasing My Horse
06. Electric Shaman
07. Ride Into Grave And Glory (War Horse II)
08. Redefine
09. A Drop Of The Blood, A Leap Of The Faith
10. The Old War
11. One Tribe, Bwyond Any Nation
12.Just Forgive
13. One-Track Mind
14. You And I, Under The Same Sky
15. Sitting In Circle