NIGHTWISH: ecco i dettagli della raccolta Decades

Grazie a un demo di tre canzoni, Tuomas Holopainen
e i suoi Nightwish
hanno firmato il loro primo contratto discografico nel 1996. Ora, a distanza di vent'anni, la Nuclear Blast
festeggia questo anniversario pubblicando la compilation Decades
il 9 marzo 2018. Il disco sarà disponibile in doppio CD digipack, in boxset da tre LP, in due CD earbook e in digitale.
Ecco di lato la copertina e di seguito la tracklist:
CD101. The Greatest Show On Earth
02. Élan
03. My Walden
04. Storytime
05. I Want My Tears Back
06. Amaranth
07. The Poet And The Pendulum
08. Nemo
09. Wish I Had An Angel
CD201. Ghost Love Score
02. Slaying The Dreamer
03. End Of All Hope
04. 10th Man Down
05. The Kinslayer
06. Dead Boy’s Poem
07. Gethsemane
08. Devil & The Deep Dark Ocean
09. Sacrament Of Wilderness
10. Sleeping Sun
11. Elvenpath
12. The Carpenter
13. Nightwish (demo)
3LP BOX (33 RPM)
Side A01. The Greatest Show On Earth
Side B01. Élan
02. My Walden
03. Storytime
04. I Want My Tears Back
05. Amaranth
Side C01. The Poet And The Pendulum
02. Nemo
03. Wish I Had An Angel
Side D01. Ghost Love Score
02. Slaying The Dreamer
03. End Of All Hope
04. 10th Man Down
Side E01. The Kinslayer
02. Dead Boy’s Poem
03. Gethsemane
04. Devil & The Deep Dark Ocean
Side F01. Sacrament Of Wilderness
02. Sleeping Sun
03. Elvenpath
04. The Carpenter
05. Nightwish (demo)
Alla pubblicazione di Decades
seguirà il tour da headliner dei Nightwish
nelle maggiori arene europee. Per l'occasione, la band guidata da Floor Jansen
si esibirà il 4 dicembre al Mediolanum Forum
di Assago (MI). Qui
sono riportati i dettagli del concerto.