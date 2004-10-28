      Privacy Policy
 
NIGHTWISH: ecco i dettagli della raccolta Decades
05/01/2018 - 13:36 (121 letture)

ocram
Venerdì 5 Gennaio 2018, 16.55.01
4
Concordo con Beta: questo è inequivocabilmente un progetto nato per i collezionisti e per chi non conosce il repertorio della band. Poi è sempre bello per la nuclear blast fare casa sui fan L'idea di festeggiare 20 anni con un best of + tour mondiale con prezzi vecchi ci può stare, del resto i nightwish sono sempre stati una band più da tour che da studio. Però un bel documentario dagli inizi fino ad oggi mi sembrava più appropriato... Comunque l'attesa per il nono album sarà lunga, fino al 2020 mannaggia.
Beta
Venerdì 5 Gennaio 2018, 16.27.07
3
Anche io a questo giro balzo. Non sono mai stata interessata ai Best of perché di solito compro i dischi delle band che mi interessano, quindi di fatto i brani del best of ce li ho già XD DaX: non so se ti può interessare, ma visto che ti interessa l'ultima traccia ti consiglierei caldamente la versione rimasterizzata del disco Angels Fall First, che contiene tutte e quattro le tracce del loro Demo del '96. Secondo me vale la pena, perché si sente l'enorme differenza tra il progetto originale (acustico) e quello che poi ha fatto questa band e per cui è diventata famosa
DaX
Venerdì 5 Gennaio 2018, 16.21.05
2
Quanto mi mancano i tempi d'oro di questa band... Speravo in qualche contenuto che valesse la pena considerare. Altra release che resterà sugli scaffali per quanto mi riguarda, l'unico interesse me lo suscita l'ultima traccia.
ocram
Venerdì 5 Gennaio 2018, 14.33.29
1
Il disco 1 è la fiera delle banalità, i classici singoloni strafamosi che tutti hanno già sentito un milione di volte. Il disco 2 invece contiene alcune chicche come 10th Man Down, Devil & The Deep Dark Ocean e Nightwish (demo). E' un best of quindi come tracklist penso sia abbastanza rappresentativa della loro carriere, fare un Highest Hopes parte 2 non avrebbe avuto senso. Curioroso comunque di sentire le versioni rimasterizzate.
