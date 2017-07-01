OBLIVION (FRA): debuttano a febbraio con 'Resilience' e un live DVD

|
Uscirà il 23 febbraio per la ROAR Records Resilience, album di debutto dei francesi ÖBLIVÏON. Il disco sarà inoltre accompagnato dal DVD Live at Leym’Fest, il quale presenta la performance che la band di Jo Amore, David Amore, Steff Rabilloud e soci ha realizzato al festival francese lo scorso 2 settembre.
Resilience è stato registrato, prodotto, missato e masterizzato da Pat "Magician" Liotard (Nightmare, Now Or Never) ai Peek Studio, nel sud della Francia. Ecco di lato la copertina e di seguito la tracklist:
CD 'Resilience':
1. Spectral Warrior
2. Honor And Glory
3. In The Arms Of A queen
4. Bells From Babylon
5. Shine In My Galaxy
6. I Throught I Was A King
7. Evil Spell
8. Punished By The Crowd
9. Facing The Enemies
10. Race Is On
11. Dreamers Believers
DVD (Live at Leym’Fest):
1. Spectral Warrior
2. Evil Spell
3. In The Arms Of A Queen
4. Shine In My Galaxy
5. Eternal Winter
6. Cosmovision
7. I Thought I Was A King
8. Honor And Glory
9. Bells From Babylon
10. Lord Of The Sky
11. Dreamers, Believers