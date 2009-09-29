UNRULY CHILD: annunciato un nuovo CD/DVD

|
Gli americani Unruly Child hanno diffuso i dettagli del loro nuovo live CD/DVD dal titolo Unhinged: Live In Milan, in uscita il 23 febbraio via Frontiers Music srl. A lato è possibile vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
CD:
1. Wind Me Up
2. Lay Down Your Arms
3. Rock Me Down Nasty
4. Let’s Talk About Love
5. Is It Over
6. On The Rise
7. Tunnel Of Love
8. To Be Your Everything
9. Long Hair Woman
10. Forever
11. When Love Is Gone
12. Who Cries Now
DVD:
1. Wind Me Up
2. Lay Down Your Arms
3. Rock Me Down Nasty
4. Let’s Talk About Love
5. Is It Over
6. On The Rise
7. Tunnel Of Love
8. To Be Your Everything
9. Long Hair Woman
10. Forever
11. This Is Who I Am
12. When Love Is Gone
13. Who Cries Now
Inoltre la band ha pubblicato il video del brano To Be Your Everything.