THE CROWN: i dettagli del nuovo disco, guarda un video

I deathster The Crown hanno diffuso i dettagli del loro nuovo album Cobra Speed Venom, che sarà disponibile il 16 marzo via Metal Blade Records.
A lato è possibile vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1.Destroyed by Madness
2.Iron Crown
3.In the Name of Death
4.We Avenge!
5.Cobra Speed Venom
6.World War Machine
7.Necrohammer
8.Rise in Blood
9.Where My Grave Shall Stand
10.The Sign of the Scythe
11.Nemesis Diamond (Bonus Track)
12.The Great Dying (Bonus Track)
13.Ride the Fire (Bonus Track)
Inoltre la band ha pubblicato il video del singolo Iron Crown.