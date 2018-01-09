REVENGER: a febbraio il nuovo EP, ecco i dettagli e un brano

|
La formazione groove metal/metalcore di Vancouver dei Revenger pubblicherà il 17 febbraio in maniera indipendente il nuovo EP dal titolo The New Mythology Vol. 1. Il disco seguirà di quattro anni l'album d'esordio To the Wolves.
Ecco di lato la copertina di The New Mythology Vol. 1, mentre di seguito sono riportati le parole della batterista Julia Geaman, la tracklist e il brano estratto Anti-Life:
"I think the particular style that we are creating is pretty exciting. It's straight up thrash that can get catchy sometimes or more death metal other times but over all it's pretty straight forward, but that's where I find the freedom in it. We can be unpredictable and come up with two riffs that don't seem to go together at first but somehow work and then lead back into something more traditional. We play the music we grew up listening to but with our own filter on it. We don't try to sound like anyone, but our influences definitely come out. Bringing this EP to as many people as we can is something that is getting me really excited and I'm super stoked for this next year. A lot of hard work has gone into this as with any musical project and it's incredible to bring it into reality".
Tracklist:
1. Hex
2. Anti Life
3. We Want Blood
4. The Man Who Shot God
5. The Watcher