Sonic Prophecy
DISCHI IN USCITA

12/01/18
MYSTIC PROPHECY
Monuments Uncovered

12/01/18
GREYFELL
Horsepower

12/01/18
BLEEDING GODS
Dodekathlon

12/01/18
TRESPASS
Footprints in the Rock

12/01/18
CORROSION OF CONFORMITY
No Cross No Crown

12/01/18
HAMFERD
Támsins likam

12/01/18
HEIDEVOLK
Vuur van verzet

12/01/18
LEAVES` EYES
Sign of the Dragonhead

12/01/18
NIGHT DEMON
Darkness Remains - Expanded Edition

12/01/18
GREYFELL
Horsepower

CONCERTI

10/01/18
SEPTICFLESH + INQUISITION + HIEROPHANT
ALCHEMICA CLUB - BOLOGNA

11/01/18
SEPTICFLESH + INQUISITION
CIRCOLO COLONY - BRESCIA

11/01/18
NIFELHEIM + VIOLENTOR
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

11/01/18
HIEROPHANT
ARCI DALLO' - CASTIGLIONE DELLE STIVIERE (MN)

12/01/18
NIFELHEIM + VIOLENTOR
CIRCUS CLUB - SCANDICCI (FI)

12/01/18
HIEROPHANT
MAGAZZINO SUL PO - TORINO

12/01/18
SELF ESTEEM + EIGHTERS + ROUND7 + ATTEMPTS
GRIND HOUSE CLUB - PADOVA

12/01/18
RESTOS HUMANOS + BOIA
BANDIDOS PLACE - MESSINA

13/01/18
NIFELHEIM + VIOLENTOR
CIRCOLO COLONY - BRESCIA

13/01/18
NODE + ULVEDHARR
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)
SONIC PROPHECY: online il singolo 'Unholy Blood'
09/01/2018 - 11:36 (24 letture)

09/01/2018 - 11:36
SONIC PROPHECY: online il singolo 'Unholy Blood'
24/11/2017 - 17:11
SONIC PROPHECY: svelati i primi dettagli ed un singolo dal nuovo disco
09/01/2018 - 17:57
ENDEZZMA: due date in Italia a febbraio
09/01/2018 - 17:42
TERROR: firmano per la Nuclear Blast, album in estate
09/01/2018 - 16:44
ACCUSER: guarda il lyric video di ''Time For Silence''
09/01/2018 - 16:38
DEATHWHITE: disponibile un nuovo brano
09/01/2018 - 16:17
AXEL RUDI PELL: annunciato il nuovo disco
09/01/2018 - 16:05
ERYN NON DAE.: a marzo il nuovo album
09/01/2018 - 13:50
METALLIZED: disponibili le prime playlist di quest'anno!
09/01/2018 - 11:44
XENOSIS: ascolta 'The Projector' dal prossimo disco
09/01/2018 - 11:28
REVENGER: a febbraio il nuovo EP, ecco i dettagli e un brano
09/01/2018 - 11:11
NEW DISORDER: ecco le prossime date del tour
 
