SONIC PROPHECY: online il singolo 'Unholy Blood'

La formazione power metal statunitense dei Sonic Prophecy rende ora disponibile su Youtube il singolo Unholy Blood, brano proveniente dall'album Savage Gods in uscita il 19 gennaio. Sarà la Rockshots Records a pubblicare il terzo album del gruppo.
Ecco le parole della band in merito alla canzone:
"This classic heavy metal track is about dealing with the ongoing horrors and human atrocities associated with radicalized religious zealotry around the globe. We really love the soaring chorus on this one! This is a gritty track lyrically and the vocal attack and music reflects this".