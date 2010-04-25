AXEL RUDI PELL: annunciato il nuovo disco

|
Il chitarrista tedesco Axel Rudi Pell ha annunciato la pubblicazione del suo diciassettesimo disco Knights Call, in uscita il 23 marzo via SPV/Steamhammer.
A lato è possibile vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
01. The Medieval Overture (Intro) (1:43)
02. The Wild And The Young (4:20)
03. Wildest Dreams (5:43)
04. Long Live Rock (5:34)
05. The Crusaders Of Doom (8:01)
06. Truth And Lies (4:48)
07. Beyond The Light (7:45)
08. Slaves On The Run (5:13)
09. Follow The Sun (5:12)
10. Tower Of Babylon (9:50)