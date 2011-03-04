TERROR: firmano per la Nuclear Blast, album in estate

|
La Nuclear Blast annuncia la firma del contratto discografico europeo da parte della formazione hardcore statunitense dei Terror. Per quanto riguarda le uscite nel resto del mondo, la band mantiene gli accordi con la Pure Noise Records.
Il gruppo sta attualmente lavorando al nuovo e ottavo album della carriera che, secondo quanto svelato, uscirà durante l'estate. Ecco le parole del cantante Scott Vogel:
"We are super excited to start a new chapter of TERROR in Europe with NB. This is the label we wanted to work with for the future because of their strong presence and awesome roster. Can’t wait to put Out a new album in the middle of 2018 with the label and work together on this next project".