ROBERT PLANT: nuovo DVD in arrivo

Il 9 febbraio sarà disponibile nei negozi il DVD del concerto dei Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters tenutosi a Los Angeles ad ottobre 2016.
Questa nuova uscita porterà il titolo Live At David Lynch's Festival of Disruption, poichè l'evento riguardava l'inaugurazione del Festival Of Disruption ideato proprio da Lynch.
Tracklist:
01. Poor Howard
02. Turn It Up
03. Black Dog
04. Medley: The Enchanter / Rainbow
05. Babe, I'm Gonna Leave You
06. Little Maggie
07. Medley: Hoochie Coochie Man / Whole Lotta Love / Mona
08. Going To California
Bonus Features include:
01. David Lynch on Creativity
02. David Lynch on Meditation
03. David Lynch on Music