12/01/18
RESTOS HUMANOS + BOIA
BANDIDOS PLACE - MESSINA
SUMMER BREEZE: aggiunti Exhorder, Carnifex e Northlane
11/01/2018 - 11:57 (63 letture)
Dopo la scorpacciata di annunci del mese di dicembre, l'organizzazione del Summer Breeze non ha certo intenzione di fermarsi ed ha ufficializzato ieri la presenza di Exhorder, Northlane e Carnifex.
Ricordiamo che il festival tedesco si terrà dal 15 al 18 agosto.
Alestorm
Amaranthe
Annisokay
Any Given Day
Arch Enemy
At The Gates
Backyard Babies
Bannkreis
Beartooth
Behemoth
Blasmusik Illenschwang
Bloodbath
Broken Teeth
Caliban
Cannibal Corpse
Carnifex
Die Apokalyptischen Reiter
Dirkschneider
Dying Fetus
Einherjer
Eisbrecher
Eskimo Callboy
Exhorder
Farmer Boys
Feuer Schwanz
Goatwhore
Graveyard
Jasta
J.B.O.
Kadavar
Kataklysm
Korpiklaani
Metal Allegiance
Misery Index
Mr. Hurley & Die Pulveraffen
Northlane
Obscura
Orange Goblin
Orden Ogan
Origin
Paradise Lost
Ross The Boss
Saltatio Mortis
Schandmaul
Sepultura
Sick Of It All
Sirenia
Solstafir
Tankard
The Black Dahlia Murder
The Night Flight Orchestra
Toxic Holocaust
Wolfheart
