THE DEAD DAISIES: annunciato il nuovo disco ed il tour

Il prossimo 6 aprile la SPV pubblicherà Burn It Down, il nuovo disco degli statunitensi The Dead Daisies prodotto da Marti Frederiksen, mixato da Anthony Focx e masterizzato da Howie Weinberg.
Ecco di seguito la tracklist, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina:
Resurrected
Rise Up
Burn It Down
Judgement Day
What Goes Around
Bitch
Set Me Free
Dead And Gone
Can’t Take It With You
Leave Me Alone
La band partirà nel mese di aprile per un tour che toccherà l'Italia per una data al Live Club di Trezzo sull'Adda:
April (with special guests The Treatment* and The Amorettes)
8 - Garage - Glasgow, UK
9 - Robin 2 - Bilston, UK
10 - Koko - London, UK*
12 - Academy 2 - Manchester, UK
13 - Rock City - Nottingham, UK*
14 - Academy - Bristol, UK*
April (with special guests The new Roses)
16 - 013 - Tilburg, Netherlands
17 - Biebob - Vosselaar, Belgium
18 - Markthalle - Hamburg, Germany
20 - Sticky Fingers - Gothenburg, Sweden
21 - Parktreateret - Oslo, Norway
22 - Klubben - Stockholm, Sweden
24 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, Denmark
25 - Rosenhof - Osnabrueck, Germany
26 - Backstage Werk - Munich, Germany
27 - Barba Negra Track - Budapest, Hungary
29 - Simm City - Vienna, Austria
May
1 - Thanks Jimi Festival - Wroclaw, Poland
3 - Kesselhaus - Berlin, Germany
4 - Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany
5 - Live Music Hall - Cologne, Germany
6 - Le Trabendo - Paris, France
8 - Z7 - Pratteln, Switzerland
9 - Live Club - Trezzo (Milan), Italy
11 - Zentral - Pamplona, Spain
12 - Mon - Madrid, Spain