KREATOR: a febbraio altre quattro ristampe

Dopo le ristampe dei primi quattro dischi dei Kreator, la Noise Records continuerà il 23 febbraio con i quattro successivi album della storica band tedesca.
Gli album sono stati rimasterizzati da Andy Pearce e saranno disponibili in formato CD, LP colorato e digitale.
Ecco le tracklist comprese di bonus tracks:
Coma Of Souls:
When The Sun Burns Red
Coma Of Souls
People Of The Lie
World Beyond
Terror Zone
Agents Of Brutality
Material World Paranoia
Twisted Urges
Hidden Dictator
Mental Slavery
Bonus Tracks (Live In Fürth, Germany - 06/12/1990)
When The Sun Burns Red
Betrayer
Terrible Certainty
Extreme Aggression
Coma Of Souls
People Of The Lie
Choir Of The Damned
The Pestilence
Toxic Trace
Drum Solo
Terror Zone
Pleasure To Kill
Flag Of Hate
Agents Of Brutality
Riot of Violence
Tormentor
Renewal:
Winter Martyrium
Renewal
Reflection
Brainseed
Karmic Wheel
Realitäskontrolle
Zero To None
Europe After The Rain
Depression Unrest
Bonus Tracks:
Winter Martyrium (Rare Version)
Trauma
Europe After The Rain (Remix)
Cause For Conflict
Prevail
Catholic Despot
Progressive Proletarians
Crisis Of Disorder
Hate Inside Your Head
Bomb Threat
Men Without God
Lost
Dogmatic
Sculpture Of Regret
Celestial Deliverance
Isolation
Bonus Tracks:
Suicide In Swamps
Limits Of Liberty
State Oppression
Outcast:
Leave This World Behind
Phobia
Forever
Black Sunrise
Nonconformist
Enemy Unseen
Outcast
Stronger Than Before
Ruin Of Life
Whatever It May Take
Alive Again
Against The Rest
A Better Tomorrow
Bonus Tracks (Live At Dynamo Open Air 1998):
Intro: Dr. Wagner, Part 3
Terror Zone
Lost
Leave This World Behind
Phobia
Black Sunrise
Choir Of The Damned
Pleasure To Kill
Whatever It May Take
Extreme Aggression
Renewal