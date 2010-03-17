L.A. GUNS: a marzo un nuovo live CD/DVD

|
Il prossimo 23 marzo la Frontiers Music pubblicherà Made In Milan, il nuovo live in formato CD, DVD, Blu-Ray, vinile e digitale degli statunitensi L.A. Guns registrato durante la scorsa edizione del Frontiers Rock Festival tenutasi a Milano.
Ecco di seguito la tracklist, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina:
CD:
No Mercy
Electric Gypsy
Killing Machine
Bow Solo/Over The Edge
Sex Action
Speed
One More Reason
Kiss My Love Goodbye
Don't Look At Me That Way
Malaria
Never Enough
Jelly Jam
The Ballad Of Jayne
Rip And Tear
DVD/Blu-Ray:
No Mercy
Electric Gypsy
Killing Machine
Bow Solo/Over The Edge
The Bitch Is Back
Sex Action
Speed
One More Reason
Kiss My Love Goodbye
Don't Look At Me That Way
Malaria
Never Enough
Jelly Jam
The Ballad Of Jayne
Rip And Tear