HOWLING INFINITY FESTIVAL: ecco i primi nomi annunciati

Si terrà i prossimi 20 e 21 aprile 2018 a Mannheim l'Howling Infinity
, festival tedesco in cui sono stati confermati anche Nifelheim, Sargeist, Varathron
ed i danesi Make a Change...Kill Yourself
, che per l'occasione si esibiranno nel loro unico show per il 2018.
Il bill è ancora in via di definizione ed è proprio delle ultime ore l'annuncio della partecipazione dei greci Revencult
, quindi non ci resta che attendere ulteriori conferme.
Di seguito i dettagli dell'evento:
20-21 aprile 2018
@ Mannheim, GermaniaHowling Infinity
FestivalNifelheim
Sargeist
Varathron
Make a Change...Kill Yourself (Den)
- Only and exclusive Show 2018 Malcuidant
Sabathan (Bel)
- Towards the Skullthrone of Satan~ Special SetParagon Belial
Sangdragon/Deamonium/Akhenaton
- Exclusive ShowWedard/Wintergeist
Skogen
Nansis
Membaris
Urarv (Nor)
- First Exclusive Fly-in ShowEkstsis
RevencultEvento Facebook