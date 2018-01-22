      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
locandina del festival
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

22/01/18
ROTHEADS
Sewer Fiends

22/01/18
APOPHYS
Devoratis

23/01/18
ENEMYNSIDE
Dead Nation Army

25/01/18
VORACIOUS SCOURGE
Our Demise

26/01/18
REBELLION
A Tragedy In Steel Part II: Shakespeares King Lear

26/01/18
AN EVENING WITH KNIVES
Serrated

26/01/18
LABYRINTH
Return To Live

26/01/18
VICTORIUS
Dinosaur Warfare - Legend Of The Power Saurus

26/01/18
PORTAL
ION

26/01/18
MACHINE HEAD
Catharsis

CONCERTI

23/01/18
ACCEPT + NIGHT DEMON + IN.SI.DIA
LIVE CLUB - TREZZO SULL'ADDA (MI)

25/01/18
LUNARSEA
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

26/01/18
COMEBACK KID
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

27/01/18
COMEBACK KID
ROCK PLANET - PINARELLA DI CERVIA (RA)

27/01/18
ELVENKING
ROCK TOWN - CORDENONS (PN)

27/01/18
DARK QUARTERER + IL SEGNO DEL COMANDO
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

27/01/18
HIEROPHANT
OBSCENE - MODENA

27/01/18
DAMNATION GALLERY + OVERWHELM
ANGELO AZZURRO - GENOVA

27/01/18
HEAVENFALL + CHRONOSFEAR
THE ONE - CASSANO D'ADDA (MI)

27/01/18
LUCKY BASTARDZ
MEPHISTO ROCK CAFE - LU MONFERRATO (AL)
HOWLING INFINITY FESTIVAL: ecco i primi nomi annunciati
22/01/2018 - 17:16 (102 letture)

ALTRE NOTIZIE
22/01/2018 - 17:16
HOWLING INFINITY FESTIVAL: ecco i primi nomi annunciati
ULTIME NOTIZIE
22/01/2018 - 18:55
SAVAGE HANDS: disponibile il video di ''RED''
22/01/2018 - 18:47
LETZTE INSTANZ: online il video di ''Mein Land''
22/01/2018 - 18:42
NO GOOD ADVICE: protagonisti della Stoner Night al POP ex-Lavanderie Ramone
22/01/2018 - 18:36
ALLTHENIKO: in concerto il prossimo marzo a Torino
22/01/2018 - 18:28
TWITCHING TONGUES: guarda il video di ''Harakiri''
22/01/2018 - 18:28
SMASH NIGHT: i dettagli della serata con Black Violence e Sleazer a Torino
22/01/2018 - 18:02
UNCURED: guarda il live video di Myopic
22/01/2018 - 17:44
HIGH ON FIRE: a maggio una data in Italia per il tour del ventennale
22/01/2018 - 17:07
MACHINE HEAD: diffusa la traccia 'Screaming At The Sun'
22/01/2018 - 16:57
SLAYER: pronti per il tour d'addio?
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     