CREMATORY: disponibilii tutti i dettagli di 'Oblivion'

|
Nella colonna alla vostra sinistra potete vedere la copertina di Oblivion, il nuovo disco dei tedeschi Crematory che sarà pubblicato il 13 aprile dalla SPV / Steamhammer.
Ecco inoltre la tracklist:
01. Expectation (1:27)
02. Salvation (4:36)
03. Ghost Of The Past (3:59)
04. Until The Dawn (4:36)
05. Revenge Is Mine (4:50)
06. Wrong Side (4:12)
07. Stay With Me (4:13)
08. For All Of Us (4:06)
09. Immortal (3:32)
10. Oblivion (4:52)
11. Cemetary Stillness (4:50)
12. Blessed (4:02)
13. Demon Inside (4:06)