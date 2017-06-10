ALAZKA: una data in Italia a maggio

|
La band melodic hardcore tedesca degli Alazka, il gruppo metalcore americano dei We Came As Romans e i nuovi arrivati sulla scena metalcore/hardcore melodico Polaris hanno tutti pubblicato nuovo materiale nel 2017 per la SharpTone Records e si preparano a partire insieme per il tour europeo che si terrà tra aprile e maggio. In loro compagnia, inoltre, ci saranno i The Plot In You, formazione metalcore americana che aprirà i concerti.
Tra le date annunciate ne è presente anche una in Italia, quella del 12 maggio al Rock Planet Club di Pinarella di Cervia. Durante questo appuntamento, così come per altre date nella parte finale del tour, non è prevista la presenza dei We Came As Romans.
Ecco di seguito la lista completa:
ALAZKA + WE CAME AS ROMANS
w/ POLARIS + THE PLOT IN YOU
20.04. A Vienna – Impericon Festival @ Arena^
21.04. D Oberhausen – Impericon Festival @ Turbinenhalle^
22.04. CH Solothurn – Impericon Festival @ Kulturfabrik Kofmehl^
24.04. D Wiesbaden – Schlachthof
25.04. D Hamburg – Logo
26.04. D Berlin – Musik & Frieden
27.04. D Munich – Impericon Festival @ Backstage
28.04. D Leipzig – Impericon Festival @ Messe
29.04. D Hanover – Faust
30.04. NL Sneek – Het Bolwerk
— WCAR Headlining —
02.05. UK Nottingham – Rescue Rooms
03.05. UK Bristol – The Fleece
04.05. UK Glasgow – Cathouse
05.05. UK Manchester – Night People
06.05. UK Leeds – The Key Club
08.05. UK London – Underworld
— WCAR Headlining —
09.05. B Antwerp – Zappa*
10.05. D Trier – Mergener Hof*
11.05. D Stuttgart – clubCANN*
12.05. I Pinarella – Rock Planet Club*
*no WE CAME AS ROMANS
^no POLARIS / THE PLOT IN YOU