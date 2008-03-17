ROTTING CHRIST: a marzo una doppia raccolta con un inedito

|
Il prossimo 23 marzo la Season Of Mist pubblicherà Their Greatest Spells, doppia raccolta antologica dei greci Rotting Christ che conterrà anche una traccia inedita intitolata I Will Not Serve.
Ecco di seguito la tracklist, mentre di lato potete vedere la copertina:
CD 1
01. The Sign of Prime Creation (3:21)
02. Athanati Este (5:39)
03. Non Serviam (5:11)
04. King Of A Stellar War (6:14)
05. Nemecic (4:15)
06. Grandis Spiritus Diavolos (5:51)
07. Art Of Sin (5:17)
08. Dying (4:49)
09. Archon (4:09)
10. Serve In Heaven (3:52)
11. Astral Embodiment (5:29)
12. After Dark I Feel (4:32)
13. Sorrowfull Farewell (4:51)
14. In Yumen-Xibalba (6:24)
15. Elthe Kyrie (4:49)
16. Cold Colours (3:36)
CD 2
01. The Sign Of Evil Existence (1:59)
02. Fgmenth Thy Gift (4:28)
03. Ze Nigmar (4:42)
04. Phobo's Synagogue (4:30)
05. Demonon Vrosis (4:54)
06. ...Pir Threontai (4:47)
07. Kata Ton Daimona Eaytoy (4:53)
08. Among Two Storms (4:09)
09. Semigod (4:39)
10. Welcome To Hel (4:26)
11. A Dynasty From The Ice (4:28)
12. Shadows Follow (4:33)
13. Forest of N'gai (5:49)
14. Feast of the Grand Whore (3:16)
15. Exiled Archangels (5:06)
16. Saturn Unlock Avey's Son (6:21)
17. I Will Not Serve (3:55)