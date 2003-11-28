      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
Il flyer del tour
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

25/01/18
VORACIOUS SCOURGE
Our Demise

26/01/18
VARGRAV
Netherstorm

26/01/18
LABYRINTH
Return To Live

26/01/18
LIONE-CONTI
Lione-Conti

26/01/18
VICTORIUS
Dinosaur Warfare - Legend Of The Power Saurus

26/01/18
PORTAL
ION

26/01/18
MIKE LEPOND`S SILENT ASSASSINS
Pawn And Prophecy

26/01/18
MACHINE HEAD
Catharsis

26/01/18
REBELLION
A Tragedy In Steel Part II: Shakespeares King Lear

26/01/18
STRAY BULLETS
Shut Up

CONCERTI

25/01/18
LUNARSEA
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

26/01/18
COMEBACK KID
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

27/01/18
COMEBACK KID
ROCK PLANET - PINARELLA DI CERVIA (RA)

27/01/18
ELVENKING
ROCK TOWN - CORDENONS (PN)

27/01/18
DARK QUARTERER + IL SEGNO DEL COMANDO
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

27/01/18
HIEROPHANT
OBSCENE - MODENA

27/01/18
DAMNATION GALLERY + OVERWHELM
ANGELO AZZURRO - GENOVA

27/01/18
HEAVENFALL + CHRONOSFEAR
THE ONE - CASSANO D'ADDA (MI)

27/01/18
LUCKY BASTARDZ
MEPHISTO ROCK CAFE - LU MONFERRATO (AL)

27/01/18
HIGHLORD + GUESTS
COMUNITA' GIOVANILE - BUSTO ARSIZIO (VA)
DARK TRANQUILLITY: annunciate tre date in Italia assieme agli Equilibrium
25/01/2018 - 16:43 (140 letture)

Tatore
Giovedì 25 Gennaio 2018, 18.51.47
3
Centinaia
Tatore
Giovedì 25 Gennaio 2018, 18.51.11
2
Suoneranno a poche centimetri di metri da casa mia
Silvia
Giovedì 25 Gennaio 2018, 17.16.32
1
Speriamo che riportino in scaletta i pezzi di The Gallery!!!
RECENSIONI
76
75
65
78
85
90
88
59
75
93
94
89
ARTICOLI
27/11/2013
Live Report
DARK TRANQUILLITY + TRISTANIA + DESECRATE
Rock'n'Roll Arena, Romagnano Sesia (Novara), 22/11/2013
08/11/2011
Live Report
DARK TRANQUILLITY + ELUVEITIE + MERCENARY ed altri
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI), 03/11//2011
17/10/2010
Live Report
DARK TRANQUILLITY + ARTIFACT + INSOMNIUM
Milano, Magazzini Generali, 12/10/2010
12/03/2004
Live Report
DARK TRANQUILLITY + DARK LUNACY
Motion, Zingonia, 28/11/2003
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
25/01/2018 - 16:43
DARK TRANQUILLITY: annunciate tre date in Italia assieme agli Equilibrium
19/12/2017 - 22:37
DARK TRANQUILLITY: ad aprile in Italia per tre date
28/10/2017 - 12:07
EINDHOVEN METAL MEETING: i My Dying Bride sostituiti dai Dark Tranquillity
03/03/2017 - 10:26
DARK TRANQUILLITY: in arrivo un singolo in formato 7"
20/12/2016 - 10:56
SUMMER BREEZE: Dark Tranquillity ed Emil Bulls aggiunti alla prossima edizione
19/12/2016 - 15:55
DARK TRANQUILLITY: a giugno in Sardegna ad ingresso gratuito
13/12/2016 - 16:39
DARK TRANQUILLITY: aggiunta una data al Revolver di San Donà di Piave
23/11/2016 - 12:17
AMON AMARTH: nuova data a Bologna a marzo con Dark Tranquillity e Omnium Gatherum
03/11/2016 - 17:51
DARK TRANQUILLITY: disponibile un'anticipazione delle bonus track di 'Atoma'
21/10/2016 - 20:27
DARK TRANQUILLITY: guarda il video di ''Forward Momentum''
ULTIME NOTIZIE
25/01/2018 - 18:41
SABATON: disponibile il video di The Last Stand
25/01/2018 - 18:31
THE DAMNED: svelata l'uscita del nuovo disco
25/01/2018 - 17:58
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT: ad aprile il nuovo 'epitaph'
25/01/2018 - 16:43
KAMELOT: svelati i dettagli del nuovo disco
25/01/2018 - 16:29
DIMMU BORGIR: svelati titolo, copertina e release date del nuovo disco
25/01/2018 - 16:05
MACHINE HEAD: diffuso il lyric video di 'Volatile'
25/01/2018 - 15:43
ROCK THE CASTLE: annunciata la prima edizione con Carcass, Megadeth, Testament ed altri
25/01/2018 - 15:28
APOPHYS: guarda il nuovo video
25/01/2018 - 15:25
ORPHANED LAND: online il brano con Steve Hackett
25/01/2018 - 15:00
ROTTING CHRIST: a marzo una doppia raccolta con un inedito
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     