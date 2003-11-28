DARK TRANQUILLITY: annunciate tre date in Italia assieme agli Equilibrium

|
Gli svedesi Dark Tranquillity hanno annunciato le date del loro tour europeo in partenza a fine marzo che li vedrà impegnati assieme agli Equilibrium.
Il tour toccherà l'Italia in tre occasioni, ecco il programma completo, altri dettagli saranno svelati in seguito:
March
22 - Malmö, Sweden - KB
23 - Hengelo, Netherlands - Metropool
24 - Andernach, Germany - JUZ Live Club
25 - Leiden, Netherlands - Gebr. de Nobel
26 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
27 - Osnabrück, Germany - Rosenhof
28 - Bochum, Germany - Zeche
29 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
April
1 - Graz, Austria - Eplosiv
2 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra
3 - Wien, Austria - Flex
4 - Nova Gorica, Slovenia - Mostovna Club
5 - Zagreb, Croatia - Boogaloo
6 - Lichtenfels, Germany - Ragnaröck 2018
7 - Langen, Germany - Neue Stadthalle
8 - Lyon, France - CCO
9 - Bordeaux, France - Barbey Theater
11 - Santiago de Compostela, Spain - Capitol
12 - Madrid, Spain - But
13 - Lisboa, Portugal - Lisboa Ao Vivo
14 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27
16 - Colmar, France - Le Grillen*
18 - Novi Sad, Serbia - SKC Fabrika*
19 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club*
20 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Mixtape 5*
21 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Theater Club
22 - Athens, Greece - Pireus Academy 117
24 - Rome, Italy - Largo Venue
25 - Milan / Trezzo, Italy - Live Club
26 - Bologna, Italy - Zona Roveri
27 - Monthey, Switzerland - Pont Rouge
28 - Lyss, Switzerland - KUFA Lyss
29 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Garage
May
1 - Limoges, France - CC John Lennon
2 - Paris, France - La Machine du Moulin Rouge
3 - Vosselaar, Belgium - Biebob
4 - Bremen, Germany - Tivoli
5 - Göteborg, Sweden - Trädgarn
* - without Equilibrium