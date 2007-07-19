KAMELOT: svelati i dettagli del nuovo disco

La formazione power/prog metal Kamelot
ha diffuso i dettagli della loro nuova release The Shadow Theory
, in uscita il 6 aprile via Napalm Records
. Il disco uscirà in varie versioni, tra cui CD, doppio CD, LP e limited edition (qui
è possibile preordinarlo).
A lato potete vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:1. The Mission
2. Phanto Divine (Shadow Empire)
3. RavenLight
4. Amnesiac
5. Burns To Embrace
6. In Twilight Hours
7. Kevlar Skin
8. Static
9. MindFall Remedy
10. Stories Unheard
11. Vespertine (My Crimson Bride)
12. The Proud and The Broken
13. Ministrium (Shadow Key)
La band ha inoltre pubblicato un breve teaser.