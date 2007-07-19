      Privacy Policy
 
IMMAGINI
Clicca per ingrandire
La copertina del disco
CERCA
ULTIMI COMMENTI
FORUM
ARTICOLI
RECENSIONI
NOTIZIE
DISCHI IN USCITA

25/01/18
VORACIOUS SCOURGE
Our Demise

26/01/18
VARGRAV
Netherstorm

26/01/18
LABYRINTH
Return To Live

26/01/18
LIONE-CONTI
Lione-Conti

26/01/18
VICTORIUS
Dinosaur Warfare - Legend Of The Power Saurus

26/01/18
PORTAL
ION

26/01/18
MIKE LEPOND`S SILENT ASSASSINS
Pawn And Prophecy

26/01/18
MACHINE HEAD
Catharsis

26/01/18
REBELLION
A Tragedy In Steel Part II: Shakespeares King Lear

26/01/18
STRAY BULLETS
Shut Up

CONCERTI

25/01/18
LUNARSEA
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

26/01/18
COMEBACK KID
TRAFFIC CLUB - ROMA

27/01/18
COMEBACK KID
ROCK PLANET - PINARELLA DI CERVIA (RA)

27/01/18
ELVENKING
ROCK TOWN - CORDENONS (PN)

27/01/18
DARK QUARTERER + IL SEGNO DEL COMANDO
CENTRALE ROCK PUB - ERBA (CO)

27/01/18
HIEROPHANT
OBSCENE - MODENA

27/01/18
DAMNATION GALLERY + OVERWHELM
ANGELO AZZURRO - GENOVA

27/01/18
HEAVENFALL + CHRONOSFEAR
THE ONE - CASSANO D'ADDA (MI)

27/01/18
LUCKY BASTARDZ
MEPHISTO ROCK CAFE - LU MONFERRATO (AL)

27/01/18
HIGHLORD + GUESTS
COMUNITA' GIOVANILE - BUSTO ARSIZIO (VA)
KAMELOT: svelati i dettagli del nuovo disco
25/01/2018 - 16:43 (90 letture)

HeroOfSand_14
Giovedì 25 Gennaio 2018, 18.41.32
2
Curiosissimo, sentiremo come suonerà il disco e come canterà Karevik
Beta
Giovedì 25 Gennaio 2018, 18.39.49
1
Prima i Crematory, ora i Kamelot ... sarà un bell'anno per quanto riguarda le pubblicazioni scherzi a parte, spero in bene, i titoli e le dichiarazioni su inserti elettronici/industrial mi fanno pensare alla dark drone ambient music e al maestro Lustmord, quindi sono davvero molto curiosa di vedere (ascoltare XD) il risultato
RECENSIONI
69
78
74
75
75
79
83
85
78
68
65
65
ARTICOLI
25/10/2016
Live Report
KAMELOT + AEVERIUM + WITHEM
Phenomenon, Fontaneto d’Agogna (NO), 19/10/2016
01/11/2015
Intervista
KAMELOT
La parola a Oliver Palotai
13/10/2015
Live Report
KAMELOT + GUS G.
Live Club, Trezzo sull'Adda (MI), 08/10/2015
17/11/2012
Live Report
KAMELOT + XANDRIA ed altri
Estragon, Bologna, 13/11/2012
19/07/2007
Intervista
KAMELOT
Parla Roy Khan
 
ALTRE NOTIZIE
25/01/2018 - 16:43
KAMELOT: svelati i dettagli del nuovo disco
20/01/2018 - 00:02
KAMELOT: svelato il titolo del nuovo disco
23/12/2017 - 12:27
KAMELOT: guarda il video di ''Under Grey Skies'' con la cantante dei Delain
30/10/2017 - 12:08
KAMELOT: il nuovo album uscirà ad aprile
14/07/2016 - 13:20
KAMELOT: ad ottobre in Italia per una data
04/05/2016 - 09:16
KAMELOT: premiere del nuovo video
16/09/2015 - 18:44
GUS G.: in tour europeo con i Kamelot
09/09/2015 - 17:24
KAMELOT: disponibile il video ufficiale di 'Liar Liar' con Alissa White-Gluz
03/05/2015 - 14:11
KAMELOT: tre nuovi brani suonati dal vivo, ecco i video amatoriali
24/04/2015 - 18:12
KAMELOT: nuovo video disponibile
ULTIME NOTIZIE
25/01/2018 - 18:41
SABATON: disponibile il video di The Last Stand
25/01/2018 - 18:31
THE DAMNED: svelata l'uscita del nuovo disco
25/01/2018 - 17:58
GOD IS AN ASTRONAUT: ad aprile il nuovo 'epitaph'
25/01/2018 - 16:43
DARK TRANQUILLITY: annunciate tre date in Italia assieme agli Equilibrium
25/01/2018 - 16:29
DIMMU BORGIR: svelati titolo, copertina e release date del nuovo disco
25/01/2018 - 16:05
MACHINE HEAD: diffuso il lyric video di 'Volatile'
25/01/2018 - 15:43
ROCK THE CASTLE: annunciata la prima edizione con Carcass, Megadeth, Testament ed altri
25/01/2018 - 15:28
APOPHYS: guarda il nuovo video
25/01/2018 - 15:25
ORPHANED LAND: online il brano con Steve Hackett
25/01/2018 - 15:00
ROTTING CHRIST: a marzo una doppia raccolta con un inedito
 
[RSS Valido] Creative Commons License [CSS Valido]
 
     