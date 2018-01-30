GREYSTONE CANYON: a marzo il debutto, ecco i dettagli e il teaser

|
La Rockshots Records annuncia la firma del contratto disacografico da parte degli australiani Greystone Canyon in vista della pubblicazione dell'album di debutto, While the Wheels Still Turn, fissata al 9 marzo.
Il disco è stato registrato ai Goatsound Studios di Melbourne. Il missaggio e la masterizzazione, inoltre, sono stati seguito dal produttore Glen Robinson (Annihilator, Queensryche, Voivod). Ecco di seguito le parole del cantante e chitarrista Darren Cherry in merito al lavoro e alle influenze musicali rintracciabili:
"We really wanted to make an album similar to an old Ozzy Osbourne record where songs like ‘I don’t know’ and ‘Goodbye To Romance’ can sit comfortably together. This is music from the heart and soul!".
Di lato è riportata la copertina di While the Wheels Still Turn, mentre di seguito potete trovare la tracklist e il teaser:
1. Keeping Company With The Dead
2. Astral Plane
3. In These Shoes
4. Cinco Cuerda Bandito
5. Take Us All
6. Sombrero Serenade
7. River of Fire
8. Path We Stray
9. The Sun Sets