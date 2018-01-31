ORGANECTOMY: firmano per la Unique Leader Records, a marzo la ristampa del debutto

|
La formazione brutal death metal neozelandese Organectomy ha firmato un accordo discografico con la Unique Leader Records, che ristamperà l'11 maggio Domain of the Wretched, il disco di debutto della band pubblicato in maniera indipendente lo scorso anno.
Di lato potete vedere la copertina curata da Pedro Sena, mentre di seguito è disponibile la tracklist:
Eons Of Unyielding Darkness
Sanctum Of Deceit
Beckoning The Horrors Of The Depths
Intracranial Incubation
Carnal Bloodlust
Terror Form
Inherent Revulsion
Cascading Into Despair
Domain Of The Wretched
Entropic Decay