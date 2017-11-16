THE GROTESQUERY: i dettagli del quarto album e il singolo

|
Dopo essere entrati a far parte del roster discografico della Xtreem Music in vista dell'uscita del quarto album, gli svedesi The Grotesquery presentano ora il primo brano estratto da The Lupine Anathema: si tratta di By Feral Ways, ed è ascoltabile in fondo alla notizia.
Il disco uscirà il 6 aprile in formato CD e sancirà l'inizio di un altro capitolo dopo la conclusione della trilogia formata dai lavori precedenti. Ecco di lato la copertina e di seguito la tracklist:
1. Under the Curse of the Full Moon
2. By Feral Ways
3. Wrath of the Garvulves (By the Eyes of Moonlight)
4. Advent of the Werewolves
5. The Faceless God
6. As Death Dies
7. The Beast of the Bayou (Night of the Rougarou)
8. Dark Cry of the Wolf
9. Ithaqua the Wind Walker
10. Bloodcurdling Tales