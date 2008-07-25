BONFIRE: ad aprile il nuovo disco, ecco i dettagli

|
Il prossimo 13 aprile la AFM Records pubblicherà Temple Of Lies, il nuovo disco dei rocker tedeschi Bonfire prodotto da Hans Ziller.
Ecco di seguito la tracklist, mentre di lato è possibile vedere la copertina:
01. In The Beginning
02. Temple Of Lies
03. On The Wings Of An Angel
04. Feed The Fire (Like The Bonfire)
05. Stand Or Fall
06. Comin' Home
07. I'll Never Be Loved By You
08. Fly Away
09. I Help You Hate Me
10. Crazy Over You
Bonus Tracks on Digipak:
11. Comin' Home (Extended Acoustic Version)
12. Friedensreich - Let The Madness Continue (Director's Cut)