MONOTHEIST: a marzo il nuovo disco

La formazione progressive death metal Monotheist ha annunciato la pubblicazione del loro nuovo album Scourge in uscita il 16 marzo via Prosthetic Records.
A lato è possibile vedere la copertina, mentre la tracklist è la seguente:
1.The Grey King
2.The Great Chain at the Neck of the Earth
3.Mark of the Beast I: The Image (Prelude)
4.Mark of the Beast II: Scion of Darkness
5.Infinite Wisdom
6.Desolate, It Mourns Before Me
7.Abominable Acts
8.Scourge
Inoltre è possibile vedere il lyric video del brano The Grey King.