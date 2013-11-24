HORIZON ABLAZE: in arrivo il nuovo album, ecco un brano

|
Uscirà il 16 febbraio per la Leviatan il nuovo e terzo album dei norvegesi Horizon Ablaze, dal titolo The Weight of a Thousand Suns. Il disco, successore di Dødsverk, presenterà la copertina a sinistra e includerà le seguenti otto canzoni:
1. Sleep is the Brother of Death
2. Delusions of Grandeur
3. Ghost of a Previous Nightmare
4. She Who Walks Upon the Sea
5. The End of a Dream
6. Behind the Veil
7. My Soul Divided
8. Insidious
Grazie al player seguente è possibile ascoltare Sleep is the Brother of Death, brano estratto da The Weight of a Thousand Suns. Ecco inoltre il commento della band in merito al pezzo:
"Where “Insidious” demonstrated the album’s more progressive side, “Sleep…” is far more aggressive, its roiling riffs and feverish drums driven by an undercurrent of simmering rage which constantly threatens to boil over in an eruption of scalding ferocity".