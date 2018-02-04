KARMA VIOLENS: ad aprile uscirà 'Serpent God'

|
La formazione greca dei Karma Violens annuncia la pubblicazione del nuovo e terzo album della carriera: il disco, dal titolo Serpent God, uscirà infatti il 13 aprile per la Growl Records, sotto-etichetta della ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records.
Il disco, secondo quanto svelato, conterrà dieci tracce prodotte e missate dalla band insieme a Costas Papadopoulos, presso i Symbolic Studios. Andreas Karayiannis si è occupato della masterizzazione presso i suoi Dysmorphia Studios. La copertina, riportata a sinistra, è opera di Giannis Nakos (Remedy Art Studios).
Ecco le parole dei Karma Violens in merito al nuovo disco e la tracklist:
"Serpent God” is a conceptual album, mainly focusing on the transparency of today's social standards and ideas. Freedom, or lack thereof today, is the main body of what the album conveys; man's tendency to create social "musts" and "have-to’s" via religion, God and modern society. The Serpent God is the liberation from our modern way of life".
1. Men Of Gibeah
2. Serpent God
3. Sons Of Destruction
4. A Letter To The Worthless Chamber
5. The Sun I Never Had
6. Dark Morel
7. The Constractors
8. Radix Malorum
9. Eternal Darkness
10. Blood Aurora